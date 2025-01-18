RG Kar Rape Case and murder: The CBI Court in Kolkata's Sealdah announced Sanjay Roy as the ONLY convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The punishment that will be meted out to Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, will be declared on 20 January, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to experts, the former civic volunteer could be handed out the capital punishment for raping and murdering the post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He could also be granted the least punishment – life imprisonment.

While the court was pronouncing the judgement, Sanjay Roy kept reiterating that he was being falsely implicated. He also mentioned that he only followed what "IPS officers had asked him to do".

Further Sanjay Roy also mentioned that he wears a Rudraksh necklace, and questioned why “it did not break if he committed the crime of raping".

Sanjay Roy was accused under Section 64, Section 66 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and Section 103 of the BNS.

Section 64 says that commits rape repeatedly on the same woman, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 66 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) describes the imprisonment that can be imposed for non-payment of a fine.

Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the punishment for murder. It states that a person who commits murder may be sentenced to death, life imprisonment, or a fine