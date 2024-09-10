The mother of a deceased trainee doctor accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of dishonesty regarding financial compensation, asserting she was promised aid.

The mother of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of dishonesty regarding financial compensation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, she refuted the Chief Minister's denial, asserting that Banerjee did offer monetary assistance after her daughter's death.

What did victim's mother say? “The Chief Minister is lying. My daughter will not return. Would I lie in her name? The Chief Minister told us we would receive money and suggested we create something in our daughter's memory. I responded that I would come to her office to collect the money once my daughter gets justice," the victim's mother told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee denied offering any money to the family of the deceased trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata.

“I have never offered money to the deceased doctor's family. This is nothing but slander. I only told the deceased doctor's parents that if they wished to do something in their daughter's memory, our government would support them. Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Vineet Goyal, offered to resign following the RG Kar protests, but we need someone knowledgeable in law and order as Durga Puja approaches," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim's cousin also said that the Chief Minister personally offered financial compensation to the family. “The Chief Minister herself offered financial compensation. She denied that money was offered by the police. I'm still saying with responsibility that the Chief Minister offered money," the cousin said.

CM Banerjee also encouraged people to “return to festivities" as Durga Puja nears and urged junior doctors to resume their duties as soon as possible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response, the victim's mother expressed that this request seemed inhuman to her.

"Durga Puja is celebrated in my house too; my daughter used to handle it herself. But Durga Puja will never be celebrated in my house again. The light in my home is out. How can I ask people to return to the festival?" she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She further questioned, "If such an incident had happened in the Chief Minister's family, would she have said this?"

The mother of the deceased second-year postgraduate medical student from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College has vowed to continue her advocacy until justice is achieved. The student was tragically raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the college on August 9.

On Monday, the Supreme Court instructed that no action be taken against doctors who return to work by 5 pm on Tuesday, amid ongoing proceedings related to the case.

However, the court also warned that if doctors do not comply, the court will be unable to prevent the state government from disciplining them for further absences.