RG Kar rape and murder case: West Bengal court frame charges against Sanjay Roy, trial to begin from November 11

RG Kar rape and murder case: A West Bengal court framed rape and murder charges against Sanjay Roy in connection with the death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar College and Hospital.

According to news agency ANI, West Bengal's Sealdah court framed charges against accused Sanjay Rai under sections 103(1) (Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine), 64 and 66 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita.