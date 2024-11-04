Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  RG Kar rape and murder case: West Bengal court frame charges against Sanjay Roy, trial to begin from November 11
BREAKING NEWS

RG Kar rape and murder case: West Bengal court frame charges against Sanjay Roy, trial to begin from November 11

Livemint

  • RG Kar rape and murder case: West Bengal court frame charges against Sanjay Roy, trial to begin from November 11

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and the prime accused in the rape and murder case.

RG Kar rape and murder case: A West Bengal court framed rape and murder charges against Sanjay Roy in connection with the death of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar College and Hospital.

According to news agency ANI, West Bengal's Sealdah court framed charges against accused Sanjay Rai under sections 103(1) (Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine), 64 and 66 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita.

The trial will begin from November 11, 2024.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and the prime accused in the rape and murder case.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.