RG Kar rape case verdict: 162 days since a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was brutally raped and murdered at her workplace. A CBI court in Kolkata's Sealdah on Saturday convicted former civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: A look at what happened since 9 August

August 8: The postgraduate trainee doctor talked to her mother in a phone call at 11.15 pm. This would be the last phone call she had ever.

August 9: (The details of this day's incidents were reported by The Telegraph)

2 am: RG Kar victim seen entering the scene of crime – the Seminar Room

9.30am: Two of the doctor's colleagues report that they found her lying unconscious on the mattress in a semi-naked condition.

10.10 am: Tala police station receives a call from the outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of a doctor found lying “unconscious, half-naked” in the seminar hall of the chest department.

10.53 am: The assistant superintendent of the hospital informs the victim’s parents over phone that their daughter has taken ill. On the way to the hospital, the parents are told that their daughter has died by suicide.

12noon: RG Kar victim's parents reach the hospital and are made to wait for hours in the room of the chest department’s head, before they were allowed to see their daughter.

3.30pm: Then Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal takes the parents to the scene of crime.

4pm: A judicial magistrate is summoned for conducting the inquest.

6.10pm: The post-mortem is conducted.

8.30pm: The body is cremated.

11.45pm: An FIR is lodged at the Tala police station by the victim’s father.

August 10: Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, is arrested by the Kolkata Police. Roy was caught on CCTV camera entering the seminar hall and a Bluetooth device belonging to him was found near the body. Junior doctors go on cease-work.

August 12: CM Mamata Banerjee met the victim's parents, promising a CBI probe if the police fail to solve the case in seven days. RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh stepped down and was transferred to another hospital.

August 13: The Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, ordered a CBI probe into the RG Kar case and directed Dr. Sandip Ghosh to go on leave.

August 14: The "Reclaim the Night" protest saw massive crowds in Kolkata, while a mob vandalized RG Kar Medical College's emergency department, injuring policemen. Junior doctors claimed key evidence was destroyed.

August 15: Former commissioner Vineet Goyal claimed that public trust in the Kolkata Police had been affected by the “malicious” media and social media campaign.

August 16: CBI interrogated former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh.

August 18: The Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the case.

August 20: The Supreme Court began hearing the case — with a three member division bench led by then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. The apex court also ordered the formation of a 10-member task force to suggest measures that would ensure the safety of doctors.

August 24: Accused Sanjay Roy and six others were administered a lie detector test.

August 27: A BJP-backed protest to the West Bengal secretariat in Howrah turned violent.

September 2: Junior doctors led a protest march to Lalbazar before being stopped by the police and guardrails. They had subsequently opted to stay on the road overnight — holding the model of a human spine in a symbolic gesture aimed at the police.

September 9: The Supreme Court asked the protesting junior doctors to resume work — setting a deadline of 5:00 pm on September 10.

September 10: Junior doctors led a protest march to the West Bengal health department office in Kolkata (Swasthya Bhawan) and began a sit-in demonstration. They had sought the resignation of then police commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, director of health education, and director of medical education. They also demanded justice for the victim.

September 11: Efforts towards a reconciliation with the government failed over refusal to livestream a meeting between Mamata Banerjee and the protesting junior doctors.

September 14: Talks failed yet again — despite CM Mamata Banerjee reaching out to the protesters and asking her to sit down for talks at her Kolkata residence. Meanwhile the CBI arrested former principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijeet Mondal.

September 16: CM Mamata Banerjee met with the protesting junior doctors at her residence. Police commissioner Vineet Goyal and two health department officials were removed from their posts soon after the interaction.

September 17: Manoj Verma was appointed as the new Commissioner of Police — replacing Goyal.

September 20: The protesting junior doctors called off their cease-work agitation.

September 27: Fresh cease-work protests erupted following an attack against medical staff at the Sagore Dutta Hospital.

October 5: Seven junior doctors began an indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata. The development came even as West Bengal celebrated the five-day Durga Puja festival.

October 7: The CBI filed its charge sheet against Sanjay Roy.

October 15: Protests erupted in Kolkata while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee presided over an annual Durga Puja carnival in the city.

October 19: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacted with the protesting junior doctors who remained on hunger strike.

October 21: The CM met with representatives of the junior doctors at the state secretariat. The protesters also called off their indefinite hunger strike following a request from the father of the victim.

November 4: Charges were framed against the accused.

November 11: The in-camera trial began in a special CBI court.

December 13: Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and former Tala police station OC Mondal were granted bail after the CBI failed to submit its chargesheet against the duo in the rape-murder case. Ghosh however remained behind bars due to an ongoing corruption probe.

December 19: The parents of the victim moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a fresh investigation. They were however told to get clarification from the Supreme Court.

December 20: Junior doctors began a fresh sit-in protest in Kolkata, calling for the CBI to file a chargesheet against Ghosh and Mondal.

December 31: The junior doctors ended their protest.

January 9: The trial concluded at the Sealdah court with the CBI seeking death penalty for the accused.

