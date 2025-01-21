The father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim criticized CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly ‘tampering with evidence’ in the case. Following a life sentence for the prime accused, he expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's handling of the case

RG Kar Rape and murder case: The father of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case has publicly condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that she "only tampered with evidence" in the investigation.

This statement comes in the wake of a recent CBI court ruling that sentenced Sanjay Roy, the prime accused, to life imprisonment.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim's father expressed his dissatisfaction with the handling of the case, claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to present sufficient evidence for a more severe punishment.

During a press conference on 21 January 2025, the father stated, “She (CM Mamata Banerjee) can say a lot of things but she only tampered with evidence… the then Commissioner of Police (Vineet Goyal) and others had tampered with it. Could she not see all that from the beginning?"

The controversy surrounding the RG Kar rape and murder case intensified after CM Mamata Banerjee's government sought to challenge the life sentence handed down by the Sealdah court, pushing for capital punishment instead.

The West Bengal government on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court to file an appeal seeking death penalty of the convict in the RG Kar hospital doctor's rape and murder case and secured the court's necessary permission.

The victim's father urged caution, suggesting that any further actions by the Chief Minister should be carefully considered rather than rushed.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has faced significant criticism from opposition parties, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which alleges that evidence was deliberately destroyed to shield individuals associated with her party.

The Chief Minister defended her administration and Kolkata Police during an administrative meeting, denying any wrongdoing and asserting that there was no intent to tamper with evidence.

The Sealdah court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death after he was convicted of raping and murdering the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, rejecting demands for the death penalty saying it was not a "rarest of the rare" crime.