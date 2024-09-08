The third 'Reclaim the Night' march will be held across West Bengal on Sunday night as thousands of women plan to voice their anger over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata last month. The march is being organized to mark one month since the horrific crime that triggered widespread protests.
- The 'Reclaim the Night' rally on September 4, the first since the August 14 gathering, saw growing momentum, as the call for "We want justice" echoed across the state, from small towns to major cities.
- During both the protest, last month, olitical flags were notably absent. In stead, protestors held the national flag demanding justice against the henious crime
- Meanwhile, rallies, demonstrations continue in Kolkata. On Saturday, around 200 activists, comprising doctors and nursing staff, took part in the 2-km procession, as they demanded the intervention of Governor C V Ananda Bose in the matter.
- As the rally was stopped near the Raj Bhavan, with prohibitory orders in force around the building, a five-member delegation went inside to submit a memorandum. However, as the governor was not present, his office accepted the memorandum.
- "It is unfortunate that the honourable governor was away despite prior intimation about our visit. The entire state and the country want the culprits to be identified and punished. As the constitutional head of the state, we want the governor to exercise his discretion in expediting the probe," a spokesperson of the forum said.
- In another solidarity movement for the victim, painters like Sanatan Dinda drew sketches in water colour and oil on canvas at Shyambazar, close to the R G Kar hospital, where the medic’s body was found with injury marks on August 9.
- "We have voiced our anguish over the brutal atrocity on our sister. It is our duty to protect every mother, daughter and sister," Dinda said.
- The painting workshop was held at the ‘dharna manch’ of DYFI and SFI – CPIM's youth and student organisations – at Shyambazar in north Kolkata.
- Supporters of the city's three football teams — Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting — joined forces in Belghoria, marching together and calling for a swift investigation into the case.
- Rallies were also held in other areas of the city, including Behala, Jadavpur, and Belghoria, as well as in neighbouring Howrah and various districts across Bengal.
- In Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur district, participants sang marched holding candles and posters demanding justice.
The rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee has triggered nationwide outrage and protests. The CBI is probing the case upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.