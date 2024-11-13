RG Kar rape case: Bengal Guv seeks report from Mamata govt after accused Sanjay Roy claims ‘Vineet Goel is threatening…’

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to investigate claims by Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case, who alleges he was framed by senior police officials, including former commissioner Vineet Goel.

RG Kar Rape-murder case: Junior doctors and others take out a protest march demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata on Saturday.
RG Kar Rape-murder case: Junior doctors and others take out a protest march demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata on Saturday.(ANI)

RG Kar Rape case: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has requested an urgent response from Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee following claims made by the prime accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case, Sanjay Roy.

Sanjoy Roy alleges that he has been framed, and that senior Kolkata Police officials, including former commissioner Vineet Goel, are behind the conspiracy.

Bengal Governor Urges State Govt to Probe Allegations

Bengal governor has urged the Mamata Banerjee-led government to conduct a thorough investigation into the claims made by prime accused in RG Kar rape and murder case, Sanjoy Roy.

"The Governor has asked for an immediate report from CM Mamata Banerjee on the allegations made by the prime accused in the RG Kar case, who claims he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel," PTI reported citing Raj havan officials.

Sanjay Roy's Claims Outside Court

On Monday, Sanjay Roy made a public statement outside the court, asserting his innocence in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The former civic volunteer alleged that senior Kolkata Police officers, including Vineet Goel and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Special, were conspiring to frame him.

Roy also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government was offering support to the police officers involved in the alleged conspiracy.

"There are senior officers involved in this. The government is backing them," Roy stated. "I have done nothing. They (the police officers) have been threatening me. I am naming them. They are Vineet Goel and DC Special... They have conspired to frame me in this case. Why are they not revealing everything? Ask them," Roy said during his appearance in court.

"I have been silent till now, nobody listened to what I had to say...I am being entrapped here. I told them that I haven't raped or murdered...nobody is listening to me. The state government is behind all of this and I am being trapped in this conspiracy..." exhorted the accused.

He could be heard screaming, "They threatened me... I am innocent...they have falsely arrested me..."

Background of the RG Kar Rape and Murder Case

The case revolves around the rape and murder of a woman PG Trainee doctor found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 10. Sanjoy Roy, the prime suspect, was arrested by Kolkata Police the following day.

The Calcutta High Court later ordered the CBI to take over the investigation, which has been ongoing.

Allegations of Financial Corruption in RG Kar Case

In the 2023-24 financial year, RG Kar Medical College procured respiratory medicines and inhalers for the Chest Medicine Department through a 'local purchase' from AS Medical Agency in Rishra, Hooghly.

This firm was not an approved government supplier and lacked a valid contract, raising concerns about financial corruption and the use of substandard medicines.

The purchase occurred despite no reported shortage of such drugs in government stores, reports Anandabazaar.

Complaints About Medicine Quality and Possible Link to RG Kar Doctor’s Death

I have done nothing. They (the police officers) have been threatening me.
I am being entrapped here. I haven't raped or murdered... nobody is listening to me.

Several senior doctors claim the deceased doctor, who worked in the Chest Medicine Department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, had raised concerns about the poor quality of medicines.

Despite a list of approved drugs, RG Kar reportedly opted for the local purchase. These allegations now intertwine with the investigation into the doctor's death, adding to suspicions of financial mismanagement and substandard medical practices at the hospital.

Key Takeaways
  • The RG Kar case raises serious concerns about police conduct and possible corruption.
  • Accusations of conspiracy can impact public trust in law enforcement.
  • The investigation into the case is ongoing, with potential implications for the state government.

