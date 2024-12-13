Months after the the brutal rape and murder of the post-graduate medical student in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, the Sealdah Court in West Bengal on Friday granted bail to Tala police station's former officer incharge Abhijit Mondal and RG Kar Medical College's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, reported news agency ANI.

Citing the reason for granting bail to the two accused in the case, the session's court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to file the chargesheet within 90 days period.