Business News/ News / India/  Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Court grants bail to ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's ex cop

Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Court grants bail to ex-principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station's ex cop

Livemint

  • Citing the reason for granting bail to the two accused in the case, the session's court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to file the chargesheet within 90 days period.

Police personnel stand guard outside the Sealdah court after former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were produced before the court in the doctor rape and murder case, in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The court on Sunday sent both Ghosh and Mondal to CBI custody till September 17. (PTI Photo/File)

Months after the the brutal rape and murder of the post-graduate medical student in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, the Sealdah Court in West Bengal on Friday granted bail to Tala police station's former officer incharge Abhijit Mondal and RG Kar Medical College's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, reported news agency ANI.

Citing the reason for granting bail to the two accused in the case, the session's court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to file the chargesheet within 90 days period.

