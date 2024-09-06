RG Kar rape case: ‘They pushed me, used crass language,’ Rituparna Sengupta heckled at Kolkata protests

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta faced heckling at a protest for a rape-murder victim in Kolkata. During the rally, she was verbally abused and pushed by unidentified protesters. Sengupta expressed concern over the hostility and the misdirection of the movement.

Livemint
Published6 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Actress-producer Rituparna Sengupta. (ANI Photo) (File)
Actress-producer Rituparna Sengupta. (ANI Photo) (File)(Saikat Paul)

Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta was heckled on September 3 while attending a protest rally seeking justice for the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

According to the report by AajTak Bangla, Sengupta said that during a protest rally on September 3, where she was pushed and verbally abused by a group of unidentified individuals. 

As reported by PTI, in Kolkata, actor Rituparna Sengupta encountered hostility from a group of protesters at Shyambazar who were demanding justice for the RG Kar victim. As Sengupta tried to address the crowd and show her support, she was met with shouts of “Go Back.”

The situation escalated, and Sengupta was escorted away by police and her bodyguard to her vehicle, which then departed from the scene.

“I don't understand why (there is) this resistance against us. It is terrifying. The way they were pushing me, I could have died. They used crass language. Young boys and girls started hitting my car. No one knew who they were. They are unnamed. They possibly enter all protests in the same way. Such elements are giving a wrong direction to the protest and defocusing the masses,” AajTak Bangla reported Sengupta.

Earlier, Actor Rituparna Sengupta, in a video message, voiced her support for the movement and lamented the recurrence of such violent incidents. “It's shocking that we are still facing these issues. We need assurance that such violence will not happen again,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 'Reclaim The Night' campaign across West Bengal, calling for justice for a doctor who was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital in Kolkata last month, faced violence in Mathabhanga town. During the protest, a demonstrator was allegedly assaulted by members of the TMC.

Pradyut Saha, a CPI(M) branch secretary and Mathabhanga municipality employee, was reportedly attacked during a demonstration organized by the West Bengal Democratic Writers’ and Artistes’ Association and the People's Theatre Association.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM IST
