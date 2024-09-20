RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to call off strike today; emergency services to resume. Check latest updates

After over 40 days of striking in response to the tragic rape-murder incident at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front has decided to call off their protest.

As reported by ANI, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant assured the junior doctors that their safety and security concerns would be addressed.

While emergency services will resume, outpatient department (OPD) services will remain suspended for the time being.

One of the members of the junior doctors front, Dr Aqeeb while speaking to ANI, said that they have secured a commitment from the state government to improve their safety and security, following a meeting with the Chief Secretary. However, a timeline for implementation remains uncertain.

"On the 41st day of the protest, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front wants to say that we achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved. We made the Kolkata Commissioner of Police resign and the DME, DHS resign. But this doesn't mean the agitation is over. We will take it forward in a new way. We have received a directive from Nabanna after our meeting with the Chief Secretary yesterday. In the directive, we have been assured that safety and security implementations will be made, but it has not been specified when," he said.

"Threat culture has claimed the life of 'Abhaya'... We still demand that the principal secretary be removed and action be taken on threat culture," he added.

Aqeeb further stated that they will organise a rally from Swasthya Bhawan to the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, adding that Abhaya will always be their priority and their attention will be fixed on the upcoming Supreme Court hearing and government actions.

“Tomorrow we are organising a rally from Swasthya Bhawan to the CGO complex and end our protest. We will keep a close watch on the administration after we resume our duties... If we find anything out of place, we will come back stronger. We are returning to work on Saturday and resume essential services,” he said.

“OPD (Outpatient Department) and OT (operation theater) services will remain suspended because we want to ensure that measures are taken to ensure the security of female colleagues. Our agitation will continue. Justice for Abhaya will always be our priority and our eyes are on the Supreme Court hearing and on the steps taken by the government,” Aqeeb added.

Speaking to ANI, Aqeeb also acknowledged the flood issue and advocated for those affected, underscoring the value of solidarity and mutual aid in the face of adversity.

“There is a flood issue, and it's our duty that those who stood by us if they are facing any disaster should be there to help them. Hence, we have decided to leave this protest site, we will hold a rally till the CGO complex and will demand the CBI to further and fast-track the investigation so that Abhaya can get justice,” he said.

“Still, no steps have been taken so that female doctors can feel safe in hospitals... There should be proper elections in hospitals so that the elected representatives can come and listen to students' grievances,” he added.

Earlier, on September 10, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody till September 23 in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh on September 2 as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

This investigation was initiated following a directive from the Calcutta High Court.

Additionally, on August 26, the CBI conducted a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh related to the ongoing investigation into the tragic rape murder of a woman doctor at the institution, who was found dead in a seminar hall on August 9.