RG Kar rape-murder case: Junior doctors call off ’total cease work’, threaten to launch indefinite hunger strike if...

Junior doctors in Bengal have ended their total cease work, opting for an indefinite sit-in until their demands are fulfilled. They warn of an impending hunger strike if the government does not respond within 24 hours starting Friday evening.

Livemint
Updated4 Oct 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Kolkata news: Junior doctors take out a torch rally as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital
Kolkata news: Junior doctors take out a torch rally as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital(ANI)

In a major development to the RG Kar rape and murder case, the agitating junior doctors across the state decided to call off 'total cease work', and announced indefinite sit-in till demands met.

Agitating doctors also threatened to launch indefinite hunger strike if demands are not met by Bengal govt within 24 hrs from Friday evening. 

During a press conference, an agitating junior doctor said, “Considering the well-being of the patients, we've decided to call off the 'total cease work', but we are not doing this due to the fear of (West Bengal) government. If our demands are not met within 24 hours, we will be forced to go on a hunger strike.” He further alleged that one of their colleagues was assaulted by the police during their protest march earlier today.

 

"Two of our colleagues waiting near a road (in Dhrmatala) for us were beaten up by the police. We do not know the reason. We were conducting a peaceful rally here and had permission to hold a press conference here. We protest this attitude of the policemen. Police have to apologise, else we will continue with our demonstration," one of the junior doctors said.

Also Read | RG Kar case: Doctors not performing IPD, OPD work says Mamata govt, lawyers say…

Holding clocks in their hands, the doctors reiterated their demands including the directive to form a central enquiry committee for disciplinary proceedings against alleged perpetrators involved in "threat culture" in all medical colleges of West Bengal, among others.

Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services.

Also Read | Kolkata doctors may resume ’cease work’ after SC hearing in RG Kar case

The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:18 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRG Kar rape-murder case: Junior doctors call off ’total cease work’, threaten to launch indefinite hunger strike if...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.