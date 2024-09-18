RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to continue ‘dharna’; demands fresh talks with state govt | 10 updates

Junior doctors protesting the murder at RG Kar on Wednesday stated that they would persist with their sit-in and refrain from returning to duty, even after the state-appointed Manoj Kumar Verma as the new police chief of Kolkata, replacing Vineet Goyal, and dismissed two senior health department officials in response to their earlier demands.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. According to a statement issued following the conclusion of their general body meeting, which had started around 6.30 pm and went on till well past midnight, the protestors called the state's administrative measures "only partial victory" of their movement.

2. The doctors demanded the removal of the state health secretary NS Nigam, saying they were assured by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Monday of an action on it.

3. Senior TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said on Tuesday that he has resigned as the editor of the party's publication, ‘Jago Bangla’ (Wake up, Bengal), citing personal reasons. He recently garnered attention for supporting the junior doctors' protests following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

4. “I am leaving the post as editor of Jago Bangla for personal reasons as I cannot do justice to my post since taking over in 2022. Not that I am faced with any interference in discharging my responsibility. Someone else, who can perform this role in a better way, should take over,” Roy said.

5. Earlier, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata following the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal from the position.

6. The Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday urged the West Bengal Medical Council to revoke the registration of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 2 for alleged financial irregularities at the hospital. In response, the WBMC issued a show-cause notice to him on September 7, asking for his explanation within three days regarding why his medical registration should not be cancelled.

7. The father of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College on Tuesday said that her daughter would have been alive if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken action against former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandeep Ghosh in 2021.

8. "CBI is doing its job, we cannot say anything about this (investigation)... Whoever is connected to this murder in some way or those who are involved in tampering with evidence, all are under investigation... They are sitting in protest (protesting junior doctors) with pain, they are like my children, we feel pain seeing them... The day the accused will be punished, that day will be our victory... In the year 2021 also, many allegations were levelled against former principal Sandeep Ghosh; if the Chief Minister had taken action against Sandeep Ghosh, then, today, my daughter would have been alive," the victim's father told reporters.

9. Meanwhile, the top court on Tuesday noted that the CBI's investigation is to unearth the absolute truth. The top court said that it has gone through a status report filed by the CBI and said that the Central agency has responded to all of the issues raised by the top court, including the process of post mortem. The top court said that CBI is not sleeping over and they are required to give time to unearth the truth. The top court also sought status report on the probe into financial irregularities in the RG Kar college.

10. Meanwhile, the top court denied stopping live streaming of the proceedings, saying that it is a matter of public interest. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal raised concern about live streaming, saying that it is having huge implications and clarifying that he is not representing the accused but representing the state of West Bengal. He highlighted that as soon as the court makes any comments, their reputation is being damaged.