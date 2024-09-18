RG Kar rape-murder case: ‘My daughter would have been alive if Mamata Banerjee..,’ says victim’s father

Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as Kolkata's new Police Commissioner following the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal. This change comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with junior doctors protesting a recent rape and murder case, agreeing to several of their demands.

Updated18 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Kolkata: A man walks past a bus stand painted with slogans on the third day of the junior doctors' dharna against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: A man walks past a bus stand painted with slogans on the third day of the junior doctors’ dharna against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI)

The father of the deceased trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College said on Tuesday that his daughter would still be alive if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken action against former principal Sandeep Ghosh in 2021.

Also Read: RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctors to continue ‘dharna’; demand fresh talks with state govt | 10 updates

As reported by ANI, the victim's father said that CBI is doing its job, we cannot say anything about this (investigation), “Whoever is connected to this murder in some way or those who are involved in tampering with evidence, all are under investigation. They are sitting in protest (protesting junior doctors) with pain, they are like my children, we feel pain seeing them.”

“The day the accused are held accountable will mark our victory... In the year 2021 also, many allegations were levelled against former principal Sandeep Ghosh; if the Chief Minister had taken action against Sandeep Ghosh then, today my daughter would have been alive,” he further said.

 

Earleir today, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata following the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal from the position.

The decision follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's agreement to the demands put forth by junior doctors protesting the recent rape and murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read: RG Kar rape-murder case: ‘Will continue to cease work till Mamata Banerjee..,’ says Junior medics after meeting CM

After meeting with the protesting doctors, Chief Minister Banerjee announced that most of their demands had been addressed, including the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and several officials from the health department.

Amid the ongoing protests following the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor in a seminar room at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College on August 9, demonstrators outlined five key demands. These include a call for justice for the victim, "Abhaya," and a request to expedite the investigation process.

Additionally, they are demanding the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME), the Director of Health Services (DHS), and the Health Secretary from the West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Timeline of what followed RG Kar incident - from protests to CBI report on Sept 17

The front called for “action against incompetent and complacent police authorities” and demanded the removal of Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North and Central for administrative failure and alleged evidence tampering.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 10:04 AM IST
