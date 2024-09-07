A CBI lawyer caused a Kolkata court to wait for 50 minutes regarding Sanjay Roy's bail application, the suspect in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, Times of India reported. Here are the top ten updates:

1. According to the TOI report, the frustrated magistrate even questioned whether she should consider granting bail to the accused in light of the delay. “If the lawyer is not present, he (Roy) should be granted bail,” additional chief judicial magistrate Pamela Gupta said on hearing from a CBI officer at 4.10 PM that the public prosecutor was delayed.

2. West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday referred the anti-rape Bill passed by the assembly to President Droupadi Murmu for her consideration. Bose, who was handed over the technical report of the bill by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant earlier in the day, referred the Bill to Murmu after going through it, he said.

3. "Governor refers the 'Aparajita Bill' to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration. He referred it after receiving the mandatory technical report from the state government," the official told PTI.

4. A Kolkata court on Friday rejected the bail prayer of Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a woman medic in a state-run hospital, and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till September 20. The lawyers associated with the case were present in the court physically, while the accused was there in virtual mode. “When the hearing of the case began, Roy started crying,” CBI sources said.

5. The Supreme Court on Monday will review a case it has taken up suo motu concerning the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. According to the cause list for September 9 on the apex court's website, a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is scheduled to hear the case.

6. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prioritize action over words on women's safety. Addressing the West Bengal CM, Bhupendra Patel, in a post on X said, “Mamta Didi, we need actions, not just words. The POCSO Act and other laws for women's safety are robust, but their impact depends on swift and fair action by local police. From investigation to conviction, timely justice is crucial.”

7. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the RG Kar woman doctor rape-murder case, accusing her of trying to distance herself from the issue. Chowdhury also claimed that there have been attempts to mislead the investigation.

8. "Since the beginning itself, there was an attempt to mislead the investigation so that nobody blames state government...because of which till now we don't know who is the actual culprit in the case. When CBI took over, Mamata Banerjee ran away from her responsibilities. If she wants, she can go to the CBI and offer help to catch the culprit. She can say that in the court as well. She just wants to distance herself from this..." said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

9. On Friday, the youth, student, and women's wings of the CPI(M) staged an impromptu sit-in at Howrah after the police halted their procession en route to the health department's office. The protestors were demanding justice for the young doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital.

10. Members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and All India Democratic Women's Association began their march towards the district chief medical officer of health’s (CMOH) office but were stopped by police barricades. Following a minor scuffle with security personnel, the protesters sat down in front of the barriers.