RG Kar rape-murder case: The parents of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim on Monday expressed shock over the verdict as the court said that the crime did not fall under the 'rarest of the rare' category and vowed to continue their fight.

Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced convict Sanjay Roy to imprisonment till death. However, it stated that the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category, which justified not imposing the death penalty on the convict.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict and said an additional five months of imprisonment would be imposed upon non-payment of the fine.

The court also directed the state to pay compensation of ₹17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

Meanwhile, the parents said they were dismayed and not satisfied with the verdict.

They also claimed that the investigation was done half-heartedly, and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded.

“We are shocked. How is this not the rarest of rare cases? An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered," the victim's mother told PTI.

The mother added, “There was a larger conspiracy behind this crime."

The parents said that they would move to the higher court to seek justice.

We would continue the fight until all the other culprits were brought to the book and punished, said the father.

Mamata Banerjee express dissatisfaction West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed dissatisfaction over the court's verdict of life imprisonment for the convict.

"All of us had demanded a death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death. The case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he was served a death sentence," said Banerjee, speaking to reporters in Murshidabad district when questioned about the CBI's investigation in the case.