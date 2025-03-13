RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: The Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea filed by the parents of the victim on March 17, NDTV reported on Thursday. The case pertains to the death of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last August.

Her body was found on August 9 at the hospital premises. It was alleged that the woman raped and murdered. The incident triggered nationwide protests.

In January, Sanjay Roy, the lone convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case and Kolkata Police civic volunteer, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Sealdah, Kolkata. The court had also imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state government had filed appeals before the Calcutta High Court seeking capital punishment for Roy.

The Calcutta High Court had on February 7 refused to admit the state government's appeal challenging the trial court's life term till death sentence awarded to Roy while accepting the similar plea of the central probe agency.

Grieving mother seeks meeting with PM Modi The mother of the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered recently said she and her husband would like to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek justice for their daughter.

Speaking on International Women's Day on Saturday, the bereaved mother also raised questions over the safety and security of women in West Bengal.

"I would like to meet the PM and appeal to him to intervene in the matter and look into our appeal for justice for our deceased doctor," she said.

"Our daughter had dreamt big, and we never thought that she would have to die like this. It's been seven months since she left us, but where is justice? We do not even have the death certificate," she claimed.