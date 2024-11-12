RG Kar rape-murder case trial: Sanjay Roy says he’s framed, claims ‘I am giving you names’

Key accused Sanjay Roy made the comments outside the court after the proceedings.

Livemint
Updated12 Nov 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Junior doctors and others take out a protest march demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

RG Kar rape-murder case trial: Three months after a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered during her duty hours at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the trial commenced on Monday at the Sealdah Court.

The proceedings in the case are being held in-camera at the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das.

Key accused Sanjay Roy was present in the court during the trial. He was brought to the court in the afternoon while the proceedings were being held.

Outside the court after the proceedings, Roy alleged that he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

“They did not let me speak even today. I’ve done nothing and have been framed,” Roy told reporters while being whisked away.

"Senior officers are involved in this. The government is backing them. They have been threatening me. I am giving you the names. They are Vineet Goel and DC Special... They have conspired to frame me into this," he added.

The father of the victim was also present in the court as a witness, said a report by news agency PTI citing police sources.

This case has drawn significant attention due to its serious nature, and the court's decision marks a major step in the legal proceedings against the accused.

On November 4, when charges were framed against Roy, he claimed he was innocent.

He has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

He was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the 31-year-old doctor’s body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital.

Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation into the case at the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

The heinous incident, which occurred on August 9,  sparked outrage across the country, resulting in several protests and demonstrations.

