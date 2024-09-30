Kolkata doctor case: SC to hear rape case today; junior docs hold march, may resume protests halting work

Supreme Court on Monday is scheduled to hear the case involving the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee in the RG Kar Hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, junior doctors from different government hospitals in West Bengal, along with community members, took part in torch rallies across the city, calling for justice for the murdered doctor from R G Kar Hospital and demanding improved security at their workplaces, PTI reported.

Moreover, the junior doctors on Saturday expressed their intention to consider resuming total ‘cease work’ in medical colleges, contingent on the state government's commitments regarding their safety during the upcoming court proceedings.

At Sagore Dutta Hospital, junior doctors held a torch and candle march in response to an assault by outsiders following a patient's death on Friday night.

‘Justice delayed is justice denied’ Dr Shreya Shaw, a doctor at RG Kar College and Hospital, told ANI that their demands have been the same since the beginning of the protest.

“We have five demands that have not been fulfilled till now. We joined our duty thinking our patients needed us, but during all this, another similar incident happened at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital. All our meetings with the CM and government have all gone in vain... All we want to say is, no safety, no duty. We have our eyes on every hearing of the SC, and we need to keep the pressure high. We have faith that the CJI will announce a verdict that gives us justice... We want justice as soon as possible because justice delayed is justice denied,” she said.

Participants carried candles and torches as they marched from Sagore Dutta Hospital to Dunlop Crossing on the outskirts of Kolkata. The protests were ignited by the alleged attack on three doctors and three nurses, which the medics argued highlighted the government's failure to deliver on promised security.

After returning to work following a month-long strike, the junior doctors said they might resume a complete 'cease work' in medical colleges, depending on the state government's assurances regarding their safety during the upcoming court proceedings.

Earlier on September 17, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the findings presented in a status report by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the rape and murder case but chose not to disclose the specifics, stating that any release of information could compromise the ongoing investigation.

Additionally, the court requested a status report from the CBI regarding its inquiry into financial irregularities allegedly involving Sandip Ghosh, the jailed former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on Sunday afternoon to evaluate security measures ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. He engaged with police personnel and toured the hospital's emergency department.

This visit follows an incident on August 15 when a mob vandalized the emergency department, occurring a day after the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the rape-murder investigation from Kolkata Police to the CBI. The city police are currently looking into this incident.

The Calcutta High Court, noting the serious nature of the allegations surrounding a threat nexus in medical colleges, directed the state government on September 26 to submit an affidavit addressing the claims made in a PIL.

The petitioners have reported several concerning issues, including a culture of threats in state-run medical colleges and hospitals, the sale of examination answer keys, bribery, corruption, and incidents of sexual harassment and abuse involving medical students and junior doctors.