A Kolkata court found Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case. The gruesome attack against a medical trainee had sparked a national outcry in August 2024 — with many calling for the death penalty. Investigators allege that Roy — a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police — had acted alone.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought the harshest punishment for Roy — presenting CCTV footage and citing his presence near the crime scene as evidence. Meanwhile the family of the victim has repeatedly questioned the probe and contend that "One person alone couldn't have done this".

What is the case?

The case involves the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, whose lifeless body was discovered in a hospital seminar room. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day.

Who is Sanjay Roy?

What does he say?