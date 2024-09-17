Kolkata Rape Murder Case SC Hearing Live Updates: SC to hear case at 10:30 AM; CM Banerjee accepts medics demand | Today News

LIVE UPDATES

Kolkata Rape Murder Case SC Hearing Live Updates: SC to hear case at 10:30 AM; CM Banerjee accepts medics demand

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2024, 09:16 AM IST

Kolkata Rape Murder Case Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court will hear the RG Kar doctor rape and murder case today, at 10:30 am. The SC bench, led by CJI Chandrachud will take an update on the CBI probe into the matter.