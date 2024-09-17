Kolkata Rape Murder Case SC Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will continue hearing the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College. The hearing will begin at 10: 30 a.m.
So far, the Enforcement Directorate has raided TMC MLA Dr.Sudipto Roy's residence in connection with the case. Dr. Roy heads the Patients Welfare Committee at RG Kar Medical College, and Hospital, Kolkata.
In addition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will accept the bulk of the five-point charter of demand placed by the junior doctors, following her meeting with them on September 15, 2024.
Mamata Banerjee has also ordered for the removal of Director of Medical Education (DME), the Director of Health Services (DHS) and the Deputy Commissioner (North Division) from their respective posts. “We will announce the name of the new police commissioner after 4 pm on Tuesday after the scheduled hearing in Supreme Court gets over," PTI quoted the West Bengal chief minister as saying.
“The people of Bengal were calling for action, and she eventually gave in to their demands. However, BJP believes this is a systematic failure, and the real responsibility lies with Mamata Banerjee herself," said Sukanta Majumder, criticising the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Kolkata Rape Murder Case Hearing Live: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at the residence of Dr. Sudipto Roy, a TMC MLA. He is also the head of the Patients Welfare Committee at RG Kar Medical College, and Hospital.
The bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud has also sought a fresh status report by the CBI. The bench, comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, also asked the West Bengal police to produce a document related to the autopsy of the victim.
RG Kar SC hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the case at 10:30 am. Earlier, the court had asked protesting doctors in Bengal to resume duties.
RG Kar SC hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the case on Tuesday, September 17.