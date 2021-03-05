OPEN APP
Rhea Chakraborty, 32 others named in NCB charge-sheet in drugs case related to Sushant's death

The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP) (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2021, 01:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The over 12,000-page charge-sheet has named 33 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house help and several drug peddlers in the case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge-sheet before a special court in Mumbai in its drugs angle case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year on Friday.

The anti-drugs agency has submitted its charges against 33 accused at the NDPS sessions court, nearly a year after Sushant's death in June, 2020.

The over 12,000-page charge-sheet has named 33 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house help and several drug peddlers in the case. The voluminous document has statements of over 200 witnesses.

The NCB chargesheet, nearly 12,000 pages long in hard copy and around 40,000 pages in digital format, was submitted in the court on a CD.

The central agency says incriminating evidence comprising digital evidence, call records have been submitted by the agency.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Rajput (34) in June last year.

The central agency started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs.

The NCB had arrested Rhea, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and some other accused are currently out on bail.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

