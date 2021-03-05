Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rhea Chakraborty, 32 others named in NCB charge-sheet in drugs case related to Sushant's death

Rhea Chakraborty, 32 others named in NCB charge-sheet in drugs case related to Sushant's death

The Rhea Chakraborty case last year is a classic example of how untrammelled State power can intimidate the film industry — the danger of a knock on the door from the Narcotics Control Bureau is omnipresent (AFP)
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The over 12,000-page charge-sheet has named 33 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house help and several drug peddlers in the case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge-sheet before a special court in Mumbai in its drugs angle case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year on Friday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge-sheet before a special court in Mumbai in its drugs angle case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year on Friday.

The anti-drugs agency has submitted its charges against 33 accused at the NDPS sessions court, nearly a year after Sushant's death in June, 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

NPCI partners with SBI Payments to launch ‘RuPay SoftPoS’ solution

2 min read . 02:02 PM IST

Government aims to reduce 6,000 compliances for businesses this year: PM Modi

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST

What Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan told Joe Biden on joining NASA

4 min read . 01:35 PM IST

Vaccine Maitri: Consignment of covid vaccines airlifted for Guyana, Jamaica, Nicaragua

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST

The anti-drugs agency has submitted its charges against 33 accused at the NDPS sessions court, nearly a year after Sushant's death in June, 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

NPCI partners with SBI Payments to launch ‘RuPay SoftPoS’ solution

2 min read . 02:02 PM IST

Government aims to reduce 6,000 compliances for businesses this year: PM Modi

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST

What Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan told Joe Biden on joining NASA

4 min read . 01:35 PM IST

Vaccine Maitri: Consignment of covid vaccines airlifted for Guyana, Jamaica, Nicaragua

1 min read . 01:25 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The over 12,000-page charge-sheet has named 33 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house help and several drug peddlers in the case. The voluminous document has statements of over 200 witnesses.

The NCB chargesheet, nearly 12,000 pages long in hard copy and around 40,000 pages in digital format, was submitted in the court on a CD.

The central agency says incriminating evidence comprising digital evidence, call records have been submitted by the agency.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Rajput (34) in June last year.

The central agency started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs.

The NCB had arrested Rhea, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and some other accused are currently out on bail.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.