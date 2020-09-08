Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug abuse angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. "Process underway for NCB to arrest Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe ," the news agency ANI tweeted.

The 28-year-old actor reached the NCB office in Mumbai on Tuesday for the third round of questioning in the drug-related probe linked to Rajput's death case. Chakraborty was escorted from her residence in Juhu to the NCB office in Fort by a police vehicle after she was mobbed by a horde of mediapersons on Sunday, the first day she was summoned by the agency.

Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday. The agency earlier said it was getting "her cooperation" in the drugs case probe linked to case of death of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The NCB, over the last few days, arrested Rhea Chakraborty's younger brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant in this case. Others who have been arrested are Zaid Vilatra, Kaizan Ebrahim, Abdel Basit Parihar, Karan Arora, and Abbas Lakhani.

NCB deputy director general (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain on Monday said that the agency was doing a “professionally thorough and systematic job" and that it will inform the court about its “findings in detail".

The NCB launched its investigation after WhatsApp chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput’s death case surfaced.

Rhea Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that are probing different angles surrounding Rajput's death. The actor had said she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana.

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

