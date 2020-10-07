Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, to furnish 1 lakh bail bond

The Bombay High Court today granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The HC, however, rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case. A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also rejected the bail pleas of alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar and granted bail to Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda and Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant. They were all arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.

The bench granted bail to Rhea on furnishing a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

"Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform the investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai," the bench said.

Notably, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai had yesterday extended till October 20 the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 this year.

