Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, to furnish 1 lakh bail bond

The HC, however, rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case. A single-judge bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also rejected the bail pleas of alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar and granted bail to Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda and Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant. They were all arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case.