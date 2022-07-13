Rhea Chakraborty received, paid for multiple drug deliveries: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau in its draft charges filed in the drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has charged actress Rhea Chakraborty of receiving deliveries of ganja from persons including Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty (her brother), Dipesh Sawant and others and handing over those deliveries to the late actor. She is said to have made payments for them in the year 2020.

