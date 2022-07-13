Home / News / India / Rhea Chakraborty received, paid for multiple drug deliveries: NCB
Rhea Chakraborty received, paid for multiple drug deliveries: NCB
1 min read.12:12 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Livemint )
The Central anti-drug agency filed the draft charges in the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court against 35 accused including actress Rhea Chakraborty
The Narcotics Control Bureau in its draft charges filed in the drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has charged actress Rhea Chakraborty of receiving deliveries of ganja from persons including Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty (her brother), Dipesh Sawant and others and handing over those deliveries to the late actor. She is said to have made payments for them in the year 2020.
The Central anti-drug agency had filed the draft charges last month in the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court against 35 accused, the details of which were made available on Tuesday.
All the accused entered into criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December that year with each other or in groups to procure, purchase, sell and distribute drugs in "high society and Bollywood", as per the draft charges.
It further said that the accused had financed drug trafficking and consumed ganja, charas, cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without valid licence, permit or authorization within the Mumbai Metropolitan region.
Therefore, they have been charged under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including sections 27 and 27 A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy), as per the draft charges.
The draft charges stated that the accused Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was in regular touch with drug peddlers and had received many deliveries from co-accused after placing orders of ganja and hashish/charas. These deliveries were handed over to Rajput, it added.
Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later.
Besides the actress, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case, with most of them currently out on bail.