Drugs case: Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody extended till 6 Oct

The judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty , who was arrested on 8 September by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug abuse angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been extended till 6 October. by special NDPS court.

The actor and girlfriend of late actor Sushant was produced before special judge G B Gurao who extended herjudicial custody, said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.

Other accused arrested in the case will be produced in court on Wednesday, he said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have filed bail applications in the NDPS case before the Bombay High Court. It will come up for hearing on 23 September. Details of the applications will be shared after the hearing, said Satish Maneshinde, lawyer for the siblings.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death.

Chakraborty had earlier filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

In her complaint to the Senior Inspector of Police, Bandra Police Station, Chakraborty stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Rajput a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

The CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death.The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Meanwhile, NCB has summoned actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and a talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar in connection with its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, an official said on Tuesday, according to news agency PTI.

Both of them will be questioned by the NCB on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Chitgopekar is the CEO of KWAN talent management agency and Karishma Prakash is employed with the agency, the official said.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday.

During her questioning, the NCB got information about many persons allegedly having an active role in the Bollywood-drug nexus, the official said.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via