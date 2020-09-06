Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer: 'She is ready for arrest as it is a witch-hunt'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai office for questioning in connection to the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The officials from the investigating agency had gone to her house this morning to serve the summons. Rhea is being questioned two days after her brother Showik was arrested by the anti-drugs probe agency.

Previously Rhea and Showik have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amit Fakkad Ghawate told reporters here "She (Rhea Chakraborty) will come to the office. There will be cross-questioning and nothing else. The outcome will be communicated to you."

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that she is ready for arrest as it is a witch-hunt.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED, and NCB," Maneshinde said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the NCB officials took Dipesh Sawant, personal staff of Sushant Singh Rajput and Abdul Basit Parihar, an alleged drug peddler to court earlier today in connection with the procurement and handling of the drugs.

