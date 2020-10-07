Home >News >India >Rhea Chakraborty steps out of jail after being arrested for nearly a month
Rhea Chakraborty steps out of jail after being arrested for nearly a month

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2020, 06:41 PM IST PTI

  • Rhea stepped out of the Byculla prison here around 5.30 pm amid heavy police deployment, an official said
  • The NCB has accused her of procuring drugs for Rajput

MUMBAI : After spending 28 days in prison, actor Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case related to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, was released on bail on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court granted her bail but rejected her brother Showik Chkraborty's bail plea.

Rhea stepped out of the Byculla prison here around 5.30 pm amid heavy police deployment, an official said.

A police vehicle escorted her car as a large number of media persons had gathered outside the prison.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 9. The NCB has accused her of procuring drugs for Rajput.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

