Rhea’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till 9 Sept

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda are being presented before the Esplanade Court (Photo; ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 03:12 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The NCB had yesterday arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

New Delhi: Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday remanded Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, arrested in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

Showik is brother of the main accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, while Miranda was house manager of the deceased actor.

They were arrested on Friday night under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning of 10 hours.

Narcotics Control Bureau had sought seven-day custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda.

Arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) proves the fear of Sushant Singh Rajput's family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide, the lawyer of Rajput's family said on Saturday.

Advocate Vikas Singh, lawyer of the family, said there are several angles in the case and added that the family hopes that more of them would come to light.

"Arrests by the NCB prove the fear of the family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide. Clearly, there are several angles in this case. The family of Sushant Singh Rajput hopes that more angles will come out," Singh said.

