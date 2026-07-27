Rhiya Yadav, viral face of Mumbai NEET protest, files FIR over online harassment: ‘As a woman, I want to….'

Model Rhiya Yadav, who gained widespread attention after standing in front of a police van transporting protesters during the NEET paper leak demonstration in Mumbai, has approached the Maharashtra Police cyber cell, alleging that she was subjected to online harassment following the incident.

Although many social media users lauded her actions and expressed support, Rhiya said she also became the target of abusive and harassing content online.

Rhiya told ANI she had lodged an online FIR a few days earlier. She added that after receiving a call from the cyber cell, she visited the Maharashtra Police cyber cell office on Monday.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What actions did Rhiya Yadav take after online harassment following the NEET protest? ⌵ Rhiya Yadav approached the Maharashtra Police cyber cell and filed an FIR, claiming she was subjected to online harassment after the NEET paper leak demonstration. 2 Why did Rhiya Yadav emphasize the importance of her protest not being tied to any political party? ⌵ Rhiya clarified that the movement was not associated with any political party, religion, or individual but aimed at addressing the concerns of all students facing issues with the NEET examination process. 3 How did the CJP protest gain momentum during its duration? ⌵ The CJP protest gained momentum with the participation of prominent figures like Sonam Wangchuk, who led a hunger strike and drew national attention to the movement's demands concerning the NEET paper leaks. 4 Should students participating in protests consider the potential for online harassment? ⌵ Yes, students should be aware that while support for their activism may be prevalent, they could also be targets of online harassment, as experienced by Rhiya Yadav. 5 What was the broader impact of Rhiya Yadav's actions on women's rights advocacy? ⌵ Rhiya's stand encourages other women facing similar harassment to speak out and reinforces the message that they are not alone, promoting awareness around women's rights and dignity in activism.

"Many will appreciate you and support you, but there are also some who choose to speak against you. Everyone has the right to express their opinion, but no one has the right to degrade someone, malign their reputation, attack their dignity publicly, or make statements suggesting that a person does not have the right to live. I would also like to clarify that the movement we started was not for any political party, religion, or individual. It was for all of us," she stated.

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Rhiya added, “As a woman, I want to tell others who may be facing similar situations that they are not alone. I am taking this stand to show that I will continue to speak up and stand for what is right."

CJP Protest A 37-day protest campaign ended on Saturday afternoon with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which began as a satirical social media account inspired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, called off its agitation at Jantar Mantar after the government assured it that its key demands would be addressed.

Pradhan stepped down from the Union Council of Ministers amid widespread protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The usually quiet Jantar Mantar protest site turned into a hub of activity as students and young protesters joined the CJP-led movement, carrying witty placards and using Gen Z-style slogans.

The agitation gathered fresh momentum more than a week after it began when Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest. His 26-day hunger strike became a defining feature of the movement, bringing wider public attention to the campaign.

Wangchuk was joined by six student union leaders in the hunger strike. According to reports, three of them were hospitalised during the protest, while the remaining three ended their fast on July 20.

Crowds at Jantar Mantar swelled after Delhi Police shifted Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital. He was later transferred to a private hospital in Gurugram following directions from the Delhi High Court.

The agitation reached its high point on July 20 during the 'Chalo Sansad' march, which ended in clashes between protesters and the police. The police action drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties, while the Delhi Police maintained that protesters had turned violent.