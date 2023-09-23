Rice, cane lift acreage of kharif sowing past 2022 level

Rice, cane lift acreage of kharif sowing past 2022 level3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Kharif sowing in India has surpassed last year's levels, with increases in paddy and sugarcane planting. Other crops, including pulses, oilseeds, and cotton, have decreased due to the erratic monsoon.
New Delhi: Kharif sowing has exceeded the levels of last year led by a surge in paddy and sugarcane, while pulses, oilseeds and cotton fell, at a time the erratic south-west monsoon has cast a shadow over this year’s sowing and harvest.
