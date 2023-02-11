Rice cornerstone of food security: President Murmu
The task before us today is to find the middle path: preserving and conserving traditional varieties on one hand, and maintaining ecological balance on the other, Murmu said
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday that rice is the cornerstone of food security in the country, and a key factor of the nation’s economy.
