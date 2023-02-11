New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday that rice is the cornerstone of food security in the country, and a key factor of the nation’s economy.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the 2nd Indian Rice Congress at ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack, the president said, “Though India is the leading consumer and exporter of rice today, the situation was different when the nation got Independence… those days, we were dependent on imports to meet our food requirements,"

“If the nation could overcome that dependency and has become the largest exporter, a lot of credit goes to the National Rice Research Institute. The institute has contributed immensely to India’s food security and also in improving farmers’ lives," she added.

The president also said that in the last century, as irrigation facilities expanded, rice came to be grown in new places and found new consumers.

Speaking about the challenges faced for cultivation of rice, the president said, “Even as rice has broken new ground, there are places where traditional varieties are facing challenges. Thus, the task before us today is to find the middle path: preserving and conserving traditional varieties on one hand, and maintaining ecological balance on the other."

“Another challenge is to save the soil from excessive use of chemical fertilisers, which are considered necessary for modern rice cultivation. We need to reduce our dependence on such fertilizers in order to keep our soil healthy," she added.

President Murmu expressed confidence that scientists are at work to devise eco-friendly rice production systems.

“As rice forms the bedrock of our food security, we must consider its nutritional aspects too. Large sections of low-income groups depend on rice, which is often the only source of daily nutrition for them," she added.

The president was happy to note that ICAR-NRRI has developed India’s first high protein rice, called CR Dhan 310 and NRRI has also released a high-zinc rice variety, called CR Dhan 315.

President Murmu said that development of such bio-fortified varieties is an ideal example of science in the service of society. More and more of such efforts would be needed to support the increasing population amid a changing climate. She expressed confidence that India’s scientific community would rise to the challenge.