Rice dumping: India rejects US allegations amid Trump tariff threat, says exports are mostly premium basmati

India dismissed US claims of rice dumping, asserting its exports consist mainly of premium basmati rice. President Trump earlier suggested further tariffs due to alleged dumping practices, but India stated no evidence supports this accusation.

Written By Eshita Gain
Published15 Dec 2025, 11:03 PM IST
India rejects allegations of ‘dumping’ rice in the US, says exports are mostly premium basmati
India rejects allegations of ‘dumping’ rice in the US, says exports are mostly premium basmati

India has dismissed accusations of “dumping” rice in the United States, saying most of its rice exports are premium-grade basmati, which usually sells at higher prices than other varieties of rice.

Just last week, US President Donald Trump said that he might impose tariffs on Indian rice, accusing India of “dumping” its shipments into the US market. This refers to a practice where a product is exported at a lower price than its normal price, a claim that India entirely rejected.

This comes as New Delhi and Washington continue their trade talks without any major breakthrough.

“We don’t see a prima facie case of dumping, and as far as we know, the US has not started any anti-dumping investigation either,” Indian trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal was quoted as saying by Reuters in a news conference.

US tariffs on India

In August, Trump sharply raised tariffs on imports from India, doubling duties to as much as 50%, hitting several key Indian export sectors such as textiles, chemicals and food items like shrimp.

The tariff hike was also linked to Washington's concerns over India's continuous purchases of discounted Russian oil, for which Trump administration imposed an additional 25% tariff on the country as a penalty.

Also Read | India in talks with Mexico to find solutions to avoid 50% tariffs

Even though Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Indian rice, he did not make it clear how much US tariffs would be imposed on those imports. He also did not mention whether the new tariff would come in addition to the 50% tariffs that New Delhi has already been paying.

How much rice does India export to US?

India, the world's largest rice exporter, shipped a total of 20.2 million metric tons of rice in the 2024-25 financial year ending in March.

Of this, 335,554 tons of rice were exported to the United States, with basmati accounting for the bulk of shipments at 274,213 tons, highlighting that exports to the US are largely dominated by premium varieties rather than low-priced rice.

Also Read | ASIA RICE-Supply concerns push Thai prices to 4-month peak; India, Vietnam rates slip

It was previously reported that agriculture has been a point of friction in the India-US trade talks. Washington wanted India to open up its agriculture sector for the US, but New Delhi allegedly refused, Mint reported earlier.

A team led by Agrawal met US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer in Delhi last week to discuss bilateral trade, including ongoing talks on a proposed trade pact between the two countries, Reuters reported.

IndiaRice Exports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaRice dumping: India rejects US allegations amid Trump tariff threat, says exports are mostly premium basmati
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.