Rice gets costlier by 15-20% in Karnataka: Here’s why1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST
The surge in rice prices, with a 15-20% increase in just over a month, has concerned many.
Indian farmers, market experts and agricultural authorities, amid concerns over soaring rice prices, are attributing the price surge of the staple grain to irregular and inadequate rainfall patterns. The shortage in supply relative to demand has led to a remarkable 15-20% increase in rice prices within a span of just over a month.