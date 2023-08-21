Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Rice gets costlier by 15-20% in Karnataka: Here’s why

Rice gets costlier by 15-20% in Karnataka: Here’s why

1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The surge in rice prices, with a 15-20% increase in just over a month, has concerned many.

Raw Sona Masuri has witnessed a surge from 45-48 per kg in June to 55-60 per kg in the current market.

Indian farmers, market experts and agricultural authorities, amid concerns over soaring rice prices, are attributing the price surge of the staple grain to irregular and inadequate rainfall patterns. The shortage in supply relative to demand has led to a remarkable 15-20% increase in rice prices within a span of just over a month.

Traders at Yeshwantpur APMC have reported notable price hikes for various rice varieties, The Times of India reported. Raw Sona Masuri has witnessed a surge from 45-48 per kg in June to 55-60 per kg in the current market.

Likewise, idli-dosa rice prices have escalated to 35 per kg, compared to the earlier range of 28-30. Steam rice, predominantly used in the hospitality industry, is now priced at 45-50 per kg, up from the previous 38-43. Retail prices tend to be an additional 10-15% higher than wholesale rates at the APMC.

Also Read: Govt cuts rice price under open market sales to 29 a kg

Experts highlight, as per TOI, that heavy monsoons in 2022 adversely affected the crop while sowing in 2023 has encountered a 40% decline across Karnataka due to insufficient rainfall. The critical factor in this scenario is the scarcity of water. Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, a member of the Yeshwantpur APMC co-ordination committee, emphasized the influence of the forthcoming ten days' rainfall, as its absence could further escalate rice prices.

A staggering 2,500 litres of water are needed to cultivate just 1 kg of paddy, TOI reported while citing agricultural sources. Farmers, especially those in regions like Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, are grappling with the dire need for water for their paddy fields, as per the publication.

Also Read: India may ban 80% rice exports to curb local prices

The plight of farmers is exacerbated by the fact that water release from dams is infrequent and irregular, impeding consistent cultivation, the publication added.

The adverse circumstances have led to some farmers abandoning their paddy fields altogether. Instead, they are seeking ad hoc employment opportunities, often related to construction and carpentry, in urban areas, TOI added.

Read more on the development in the TOI report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 01:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.