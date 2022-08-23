Rice gets pricey on supply concerns, wheat stays costlier. Here's why

In the minutes of the monetary policy committee (MPC) for the August 2022 policy, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, executive director at RBI said, "Going forward, though the fall in international commodity prices and the progress of the monsoon provide room for optimism, there is considerable uncertainty, particularly from the spatial and temporal distribution of monsoon and its implication for Kharif paddy production, the depreciation of the INR exchange rate and pending pass-through in services. Importantly, the global geo-political scenario – the source of much of the price shocks – continues to remain unsettled."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}