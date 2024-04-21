Rice war: India's strategic offensive to counter Pakistan's EC plans
A comprehensive report to refute Pakistan’s GI tag claims on Basmati rice at the European Commission is being finalized through consultations with key stakeholders, say officials.
New Delhi: India is gearing up to challenge Pakistan's attempts to broaden the geographical indication (GI) tag for its Basmati rice. The extension of the GI tag for the premium variety of rice, from 14 to 48 districts in Pakistan, could have significant implications on India's export prospects to the European Union (EU).