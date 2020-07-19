Rich to suffer more due to income lost during lockdown: Report

The great improvement in employment in June did not help improve incomes at the lower end of the income spectrum as well, says the report. It adds, “None of the respondents who earned less than Rs.4,000 a month said that their incomes had improved during April, May and June. Less than 5% of those who earned between ₹4,000 and 6,000 a month said that there was an improvement. But, this worsened in June when none of the respondents who earned less than Rs.6,000 a month said that their incomes had improved over the past 12 months. Not many were seeing an improvement in their incomes earlier."