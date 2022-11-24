Richa Chadha apologises for 'Galwan' tweet, says 'emotive issue for me'

Actor Richa Chadha has apologized for a tweet that dragged her into a controversy on social media.
The actor has also deleted the controversial tweet. The Fukrey actress had in a tweet commented on Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Army is ready to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir if the government issues the order.
"Galwan says hi," the actress wrote yesterday while tweeting the Army Officer's statement.
However, after receiving a huge backlash on social media, Chadha apologised to all those who got hurt by her previous post.
"Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," Richa Chadha said in her apology tweet.
The Masaan actor added that her grandfather, a "Lieutenant Colonel", took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war. "My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."
Earlier on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa hit out at the Bollywood actress and demanded a police case to be registered against her for her reaction to an Indian Army's statement.
In a video statement released on Thursday, Sirsa said, "Chadha is a third-graded actress in Bollywood. She is known to post objectionable tweets against India. She is a Congress supporter and follower of Rahul Gandhi."
"I would like to ask the Mumbai police to register a case against Richa in relevant sections. This is a clear disrespect of the Indian army and those who lost their lives in Galwan, and she must be penalised for her statement," said BJP leader Sirsa.
Sirsa called Chadha's tweet "Disgraceful", and said that the tweet should be withdrawn at the earliest. "Insulting our armed forces is not justified," Sirsa said in his tweet.
There was a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley in Ladakh in the year 2020. The fight was an outcome of Chinese forces making aggressive moves in Ladakh, and intruding into the disputed region of Indian territory, and 20 Indian soldiers died in the clash.
Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement was made regarding Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.
Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."
"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.
