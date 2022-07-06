Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama's 87th birthday celebration in Himachal. Watch

The Dalai Lama inaugurated a library and museum in his hillside Indian headquarters. Hundreds of schoolchildren, monks and local residents prayed for the Dalai Lama's health and life at Tsuglakhang Temple near his residence
Tibetan spiritual leader The 14th Dalai Lama on Wednesday 6 July marked his 87th birthday.
Hollywood star Richard Gere attended the spiritual leader Dalai Lama's birthday in Himachal Pradesh int he presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
Richard Gere is an active follower and supporter of the Dalai Lama.
In the video captured by news agency ANI, the actor is seen participating in celebrations organised by the Central Tibetan Administration of the Tibetan government-in-exile at the main Buddhist temple of Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala.
Watch the video here
The Dalai Lama inaugurated a library and museum in his hillside Indian headquarters. Hundreds of schoolchildren, monks and local residents prayed for the Dalai Lama's health and life at Tsuglakhang Temple near his residence.
The Dalai Lama Library and Museum contain artifacts, his teachings, and books on his life and struggle for Tibetan autonomy and protection of its native Buddhist culture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the leader-in-exile a long and healthy life on his birthday.
“Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health." he wrote.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister wished Dalai lama on his birthday via a video call. "I spoke with the Dalai Lama over the phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in Dev Bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the Himachal government as well as the Centre," Thakur shared.
During the inauguration event, The Dalai Lama pointed out that Tibetans have the truth on their side and have worked sincerely and as a result, the "Tibetan issue is not a political matter but it's a matter of truth."
His remarks were against the anti-humanistic attitude o China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.
The Tibetans have pointed out that it is their dream to celebrate the birthday of the Dalai Lama at in Potala Palace in Lhasa, the home of the spiritual leader.
The Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence.
The Dalai Lama has also successfully exposed the anti-democratic, anti-religious, and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration.
China continues to sinicize Buddhism in Tibet, trying to prevent the people from exercising their spiritual practices. Recently China imposed a ban on sharing religious content on social media.
The Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement.
He has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries that were destroyed by China, and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing.
