Richest Lok Sabha MP and TDP ’s Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani to join Modi 3.0 Cabinet: All about him

Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Guntur MP-elect Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will also become a part of the PM Modi-led Council of Ministers on Sunday.

First Published12:25 PM IST
Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Guntur MP-elect Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani is likely to be a part of the NDA cabinet.
Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Guntur MP-elect Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani is likely to be a part of the NDA cabinet.

The richest Lok Sabha-winning candidate, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, is likely to be inducted in the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in on Sunday. The Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) leader won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur constituency by defeating YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah.

Who is Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the richest Lok Sabha 2024 MP?

A doctor by profession, Pemmasani made his poll debut in this year's Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Now, he is set to join the Modi 3.0 cabinet. He declared a family asset of over 5,700 crore before contesting election. He won the election with 344,695 votes.

The news of Pemmasani's inclusion in the Council of Minister was confirmed by a TDP MP and industrialist Jayadev Galla who congratulated him on X.

“Congratulations to Dr. @PemmasaniOnX on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact. #MinisterOfState,” wrote Jayadev Galla on X.

Founder of UWorld

Apart from Pemmasani's professional journey as a doctor and then his political debut as a parliamentarian, he has also worked in the field of education. He launched UWorld, a company running online portal to provide study materials and test series to candidates who are preparing for college entrance exams.

Pemmasani appeared achieved 27th rank in the EAMCET exam for the 1993-94 academic year, earning admission to Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad. Subsequently, he pursued an MD in internal medicine at the Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania, USA. The idea to launch the online portal came after Pemmasani tried to publish questions he had written as a book for the US Medical Licensing Exam. However, he posted those preparatory questions on online forums and received an overwhelming response, which acted as a foundation stone for the portal.

 



    

