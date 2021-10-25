Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rickshaw puller approaches cops after receiving IT notice of 3 crore

Rickshaw puller approaches cops after receiving IT notice of 3 crore

Premium
Singh uploaded a video clip on the social media in which he narrated the sequence of events.
1 min read . 05:53 AM IST PTI

Rickshaw puller approaches cops after receiving IT notice asking him to pay over 3 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A rickshaw puller approached the police in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday after he was served a notice by the Income Tax (IT) department, asking him to pay over 3 crore.

A rickshaw puller approached the police in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday after he was served a notice by the Income Tax (IT) department, asking him to pay over 3 crore.

Pratap Singh, a resident of Amar Colony in the Bakalpur area here, submitted a complaint at the Highway police station, claiming fraud, after he received the notice from the IT department .

Pratap Singh, a resident of Amar Colony in the Bakalpur area here, submitted a complaint at the Highway police station, claiming fraud, after he received the notice from the IT department .

Station House Office (SHO) Anuj Kumar said no case was registered on the basis of Singh's complaint but the police will look into the matter.g

Station House Office (SHO) Anuj Kumar said no case was registered on the basis of Singh's complaint but the police will look into the matter.g

Meanwhile, Singh uploaded a video clip on the social media in which he narrated the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, Singh uploaded a video clip on the social media in which he narrated the sequence of events.

He said on March 15, he applied for a PAN card at the Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bakalpur, owned by Tej Prakash Upadhyay, as his bank had asked him to submit it.

He said on March 15, he applied for a PAN card at the Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bakalpur, owned by Tej Prakash Upadhyay, as his bank had asked him to submit it.

Subsequently, he got a coloured photocopy of the PAN card from one Sanjai Singh (mobile no. 9897762706) of Bakalpur.

Subsequently, he got a coloured photocopy of the PAN card from one Sanjai Singh (mobile no. 9897762706) of Bakalpur.

Since he is illiterate, he could not differentiate between an original PAN card and a coloured photocopy of the same, the rickshaw puller said in the clip.

Since he is illiterate, he could not differentiate between an original PAN card and a coloured photocopy of the same, the rickshaw puller said in the clip.

He had to run from pillar to post for about three months to get his PAN card.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

First Zika virus case reported in Uttar Pradesh

Premium

Brent oil holds above $85 as Saudi Arabia vows caution ...

Premium

PM Modi to leave on 29 Oct for G20, UN climate meets

Premium

CM Adityanath says phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost ...

He had to run from pillar to post for about three months to get his PAN card.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

First Zika virus case reported in Uttar Pradesh

Premium

Brent oil holds above $85 as Saudi Arabia vows caution ...

Premium

PM Modi to leave on 29 Oct for G20, UN climate meets

Premium

CM Adityanath says phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost ...

Singh said he got a call from IT officials on October 19 and was served a notice, asking him to pay 3,47,54,896.

Singh said he got a call from IT officials on October 19 and was served a notice, asking him to pay 3,47,54,896.

He said the officials told him that someone had impersonated him and obtained a GST number on his name for running a business and the turnover of the trader for 2018-19 was 43,44,36,201.

He said the officials told him that someone had impersonated him and obtained a GST number on his name for running a business and the turnover of the trader for 2018-19 was 43,44,36,201.

Singh said he was advised by the IT officials to get an FIR lodged as somebody had committed fraud impersonating him. PTI COR RC

Singh said he was advised by the IT officials to get an FIR lodged as somebody had committed fraud impersonating him. PTI COR RC

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!