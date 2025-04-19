Ricky Rai, son of former underworld don Muttappa Rai, shot at in Karnataka

Garvit Bhirani
Updated19 Apr 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Ricky Rai shot at in Karnataka.(Image: PTI)
Ricky Rai shot at in Karnataka.(Image: PTI)

Ricky Rai, son of former gangster and Jaya Karnataka founder Muttappa Rai, shot at in Karnataka. The incident took place in early hours of Saturday around 1:30 am near his home in Bidadi located in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, officials said.

Ramanagara SP Srinivas Gowda said Rai is being treated at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

How did the scene unfold?

It happened when Ricky was travelling to Bengaluru in his car. The police stated that some unidentified people allegedly opened fire, leading to a bullet striking the vehicle.

 

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

First Published:19 Apr 2025, 01:30 PM IST
