In line with the government's Digital India mission, the Delhi Metro has announced the launch of India's first virtual shopping application for metro commuters. The 'Momentum 2.0' application will facilitate metro passengers to buy a diverse range of products and even book services online while traveling. Commuters can collect their products at the destination stations.

All about DMRC's 'Momentum 2.0' application:

The specially designed application will provide its users instant and direct access to custom-made services such as last-mile connectivity options, a wide array of e-shopping choices, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries. The application will also include additional features such as instant recharge of Delhi Metro's Smart Cards and smart payment options for other utility services, DMRC said in a statement.

While promising last-mile connectivity, DMRC said that the commuters will get access to features such as booking bikes, e-rickshaws, timetable of feeder buses, DC buses, and cluster bus routes from Delhi Metro's stations.

“DMRC is in the process of installing Digital Lockers named 'Smart Boxes' at select stations, where goods ordered through e-shopping on this app can be deposited safely and can be collected by the respective buyers once they arrive at their destination station. These smart boxes will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products. These user-friendly lockers will work for the fastest delivery and retrieval cycles in association with e-commerce players. In addition, passengers can also use the smart boxes on a payment basis," the metro operator said in a statement.

The application will provide detailed information on facilities available at metro stations such as the location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timing, occupancy of coaches, and space availability. Users can get real-time information on the arrival time of trains, subject to operational feasibility, the location of platforms, and exit gates.

“This will help the commuters book bikes/cabs before stepping out of the Metro and have the vehicle ready on arrival at the destination station. The app will also offer information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations," the DMRC statement added.