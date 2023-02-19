“DMRC is in the process of installing Digital Lockers named 'Smart Boxes' at select stations, where goods ordered through e-shopping on this app can be deposited safely and can be collected by the respective buyers once they arrive at their destination station. These smart boxes will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products. These user-friendly lockers will work for the fastest delivery and retrieval cycles in association with e-commerce players. In addition, passengers can also use the smart boxes on a payment basis," the metro operator said in a statement.