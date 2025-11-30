Ride-hailing apps must have 15% women drivers in 6 months, says Rajasthan HC; calls for option to pick female drivers

The Rajasthan High Court has instructed the state government to promote app-based ride-hailing services to ensure that at least 15% of their drivers are women within six months, according to a report by PTI.

It also directed increasing the target to 25% in the next two to three years. The court order also stated that platforms must provide women passengers with the option to select a woman driver as their primary preference.

The directions were issued as part of a detailed 35-point order by Justice Ravi Chirania, who described cybercrime as an "unstoppable and rapidly escalating threat" and called for urgent structural reforms in Rajasthan's cyber-policing framework, the report said.

Crackdown on cybercrime The court also directed the government to establish a Rajasthan Cyber Crime Control Centre, in accordance with the Union government's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). It was observed that despite the establishment of the post of Director General, Cyber Crimes in 2024, the state "does not yet have an adequate system" to address digital offences.

The order was issued during the hearing of bail pleas for two Gujarat residents accused of impersonating law enforcement officers and allegedly defrauding an elderly couple of ₹2.02 crore. Both men, who are currently in Jodhpur Central Jail, were denied bail.

Additionally, the high court directed telecom authorities to conduct thorough verification before issuing a fourth SIM card to an individual. It urged the government to keep a close watch on dead or inactive bank accounts and to require physical KYC verification for these accounts.

Banks and financial institutions are instructed to suspend or refuse internet banking on accounts marked as suspicious or those with annual transactions under ₹50,000 for the last three years.

The court further ordered that all gig workers operating in Rajasthan must register with the office of the Director General, Cyber Crimes. From 1 February next year, gig workers will need to wear a uniform or adhere to a dress code and carry a QR-coded ID card to show on request.

Registration with the state Transport Department will become mandatory for gig workers, who will now be required to operate vehicles with commercial number plates.

Meanwhile, the sale and purchase of second-hand digital devices will be subjected to stricter checks, while schools have been instructed to implement a clear SOP regulating mobile phone use for students up to class nine or those under 16 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies.)